An investigation is underway after the death of a child in County Donegal.

The nine-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a house in the St Johnston area on Monday night. June 14, and was then pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The young boy's remains were removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The child's identity has not been released by gardaí.

Gardaí said the post-mortem results will determine the course of any further investigation.