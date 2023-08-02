Paul Carthy, a 49-year-old from Bray in Co Wicklow, is recovering at home after being stabbed in Brooklyn in the early hours of Saturday, July 1.

Carthy, described as a well-known NYC bartender, is being supported thanks to a GoFundMe page that has raised nearly $25k as of Wednesday afternoon.

"We’re so thankful that Paul is ok and able to recover at home," the GoFundMe page says.

"On behalf of Paul’s friends, coworkers, and our community, we’re organizing this GoFundMe so that we can rally together to offer Paul some support and relief while he’s on the mend.

"If you’re in a position to donate, it’s greatly appreciated. Sharing this fund is also an excellent way to help.

"Thank you to everyone in advance for your generosity."

An organizer of the GoFundMe told IrishCentral on Wednesday: "Paul is recovering well at home, though the timeline for his full recovery is yet unknown."

The organizer noted that they increased the GoFundMe goal to $40k after an "overwhelming response" from the community. More than 160 donations had been made to Carthy's GoFundMe as of Wednesday afternoon.

John Doyle, one of Carthy's friends, told IrishCentral: "Paul is the kind of guy that doesn’t seek or like attention, but as friends, we know he needs this help even if it displeases him."

Confirming the incident, an NYPD spokesperson told IrishCentral on Wednesday: “On Saturday, July 1, 2023 at approximately 0053 hours, police responded to an assault in front of 769 Metropolitan Avenue, in the confines of the 94 Precinct.

“Upon arrival of police, a 49-year-old male complainant reported that the suspect was harassing individuals in front of the location.

“When the complainant approached the suspect and told him to stop, the suspect displayed a knife and stabbed the complainant in the abdomen. The suspect then fled on foot.

“After a short canvass, the suspect was located and taken into custody. The complainant was transported to Elmhurst Hospital in serious but stable condition.”

The spokesperson said that 32-year-old Lawrence Bush, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, obstructing governmental administration, and harassment.

The organizer of the GoFundMe told IrishCentral that they believe the suspect is in custody and was not able to make bail.