Patrick (Paddy) Branagan is being mourned in Ireland after passing away suddenly in the US over the weekend.

“Patrick (Paddy) Branagan of 15 St Fiacc’s Terrace, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, in Alabama, US, on May 15th, 2022," a notice on RIP.ie reads.

“Adored father of Sonny, beloved son of Mary and the late Seamus, cherished brother of Lorraine, Peter, Mary Claire, Thomas, Seamie, and Sarah, and sadly missed by Sonny's mother Shannon.

“May Paddy Rest In Peace.”

The notice said funeral arrangements were to follow.

Branagan, who is from the County Laois / County Carlow border and is understood to have been living in the US for a number of years, passed away while on a work trip, the Irish Independent reports.

Graiguecullen GAA club in County Laois has paid tribute to its talented former clubman.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the untimely passing of one of our own Paddy Branagan," the club said in a social media post on May 16.

"Paddy was a part of the 2010 minor and u21 winning teams. He went on to represent our club with great pride in the intervening years and was an exceptional talent on the field representing both Graiguecullen and Laois.

"Everyone at Graiguecullen GAA sends our condolences to Mary, Lorraine, Peter, Mary Claire, Thomas, Seamie, Sarah, Sonny, Shannon, and the extended Branagan family at this sad time.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

A number of people have paid tribute to Branagan across social media:

"A true gentleman"

"A great footballer, teammate, and above all a great lifelong friend!"

“You always had that cheeky smile pal and you be sadly missed."

"One of a kind and one of the absolute best."

"One of the nicest and funniest lads you could ever meet"

"A good friend for as long as I can remember."

"The best, proudest father in the world."