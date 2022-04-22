Kate Moran, 20, was laid to rest in her native Co Galway today, April 22, after a fatal accident during a camogie match earlier this week.

Kate Moran's funeral in her hometown of Monivea, Co Galway was attended by hundreds of mourners on Friday, April 20, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin and President Michael D. Higgins. Outside the church, Galway and Athenry flags were hung as some mourners formed a guard of honor in their GAA jerseys.

Kate suffered a head injury, described afterward as a "freak accident," during a camogie match against Ardrahan on April 18. She sadly passed away in hospital the following day, April 19.

A longtime player with the Athenry Camogie Club, Kate was remembered as "a tremendous role model for our many underage players and a wonderful leader both on and off the field of play." The Club organized a vigil at Kenny Park in Athenry on Wednesday evening for their decorated player which was attended by thousands of mourners.

During his homily on Friday, Fr Ronnie Boyle described the tragedy of Kate's death as an "inconceivable, horrible event" and said how the entire community has been stunned into silence.

He told the congregation that Kate was an "intelligent, ambitious student, the generous, caring daughter and friend, and teammate and role model to her peers."

Kate was "a precious daughter, sister, granddaughter - a quiet and trustworthy friend," who "touched a lot of souls" in an "astonishingly short amount of time," Fr Boyle said.

Kate’s father Cathal, who was "very close" to Kate at the time of Monday's accident, told mourners during his emotional eulogy that he hoped she "didn't suffer much."

“I won’t say much more about that terrible evening," he said, "I think of our beautiful Kate who we loved so dearly."

Cathal continued: “Mary and I are so proud to be your parents, Kate, and we loved you and loved you so much since the day you were born." Kate and her mother Mary were set to travel to New York in a few weeks' time to celebrate Kate's 21st birthday, but that sadly won't happen now, Cathal said.

“I think you are our angel now, Kate, and I think you were such a special girl," he said.

Cathal had warm words for Kate's boyfriend TJ, who he said she was "awful, awful fond of."

Cathal continued: “I don’t know how we are going to manage Kateen, but we will have to work something out together the six of us. And at such a young age, a beautiful 20 years. We have to believe Kate that you are coming home to us some time.

“Mary and I, and Katie’s sisters Leah and Saoirse, and her brother Thady, we are so proud Kate and privileged to have you with us always. You are such a darling girl and the most gorgeous, beautiful girl. You are a shining light and you are always smiling. You are endearing to everyone Kate and it was very easy to love you. You had that way about you.

“From all of us Kate I don’t know what to say. You have given us the greatest of pleasure and happiness and I can’t believe we are in this position, I can’t. But that picture that is up on the coffin there, we will always have that and we will always have Kate with us. And we will always love Kate and we want to thank Kate for being the beautiful girl she always is and will be.”

Kate Moran was laid to rest in Templemoyle Cemetery in Athenry.