Co Meath man Gary Reilly, 28, was found dead in California after reportedly ingesting fentanyl, one of the leading causes of overdose deaths in the US.

Reilly was found dead in an apartment in downtown Los Angeles with two other men, Jason Turnage, 47, and Mirko Salaris, 48, in the early hours of Thursday, May 5, the Los Angeles Times reports. All three men had ingested fentanyl.

Authorities did not release Reilly's name until several days after his body was discovered, according to the Los Angeles Times.

LAPD Officer Melissa Podany told the Los Angeles Times that police went to the apartment after one of the men's relatives requested a welfare check.

Neighbors in the building said they were shocked to hear about the incident.

In recent days, Reilly's friends and family had launched an appeal across social media about the missing Irish man.

"Help bring Gary Reilly home!" the missing person poster being circulated online said.

One Irish man wrote in his own Facebook appeal: "My friend Gary Reilly has been missing since Tuesday night 5/3/2022 he was getting the midnight bus from Bakersfield to Los Angeles and got ejected from the bus somewhere between Santa Clarita and Bakersfield."

Reilly was described as having a "thick Irish accent" and was said to be "traveling light."

"His family are distraught and would greatly appreciate your help in finding their son/brother," his friend said on Facebook.

The Irish Immigration Pastoral Center in San Francisco confirmed on Tuesday that Reilly had been located and that his family thanked all those who assisted in the search.