COVIDAID Ireland's version of "On Horseback" features spoken word by journalist Fergal Bowers along with singing from Irish musicians.

COVIDAID Ireland, a new charity musical project, has been launched to meet the unprecedented challenge presented by the coronavirus in Ireland.

All funds raised through the download sale of “On Horseback" will go to the charity Age Action Ireland and its Hardship Fund, which it has established with the Irish Red Cross. The funds raised will assist those most affected by Covid-19.

Originally recorded by Mike Oldfield in 1975, ”On Horseback" has been re-imagined musically and specifically chosen as an inspirational, timeless composition. This version has an Irish infusion, aimed at promoting solidarity across the generations.

The COVIDAID Ireland project has been aided by a team of singers and musicians who have given of their time, in this period of emergency, both national and global. Singer Gemma Goodey delivers the beautiful main female vocal, supported by vocals from Noah Byrne, Robyn Byrne, Emma Burke, Isla Burke, Eoin Burke, Niamh Grant, Moya Grant, Méabha Lynch, Veronica Ricketts, Lauryn Rix, and Aoibhe Smyth.

The single is available now to pre-order on iTunes and GooglePlay and all other music platforms at a cost of €1.29.

COVIDAID Ireland was devised by Irish journalist Fergal Bowers, who provides the spoken word on the song, along with Irishman Gary Grant (who has produced the track) and is now based in Canada. Bowers collaborated with Grant to create this magical virtual coming together of musicians and singers from all four corners of Ireland using social distancing measures, while he is under lockdown in Toronto.

Fergal Bowers shared this video on the COVIDAID Ireland Facebook page:

Thank You- from Fergal Bowers Fergal Bowers, one of the founders of the COVIDAID Ireland intiative, expressing his thanks to all involved in putting this charity single together as well as a BIG thank you to all of those who have purchased the single or donated to date❤️ It is hugely appreciated with all proceeds going to support such a great cause Age Action For more information on how you can help visit www.covidaidireland.ie #covidaidireland #charitysingle #ageactionireland #covid19 Publiée par Covid Aid Ireland sur Jeudi 7 mai 2020

The main sponsor for the project is Uniflu. In sponsoring the COVIDAID Ireland project, Uniflu have covered all the project costs thus enabling all funds generated from the download of the song to go directly to the beneficiary charity.

The initiative is also being supported by the Irish Pharmacy Union, with community pharmacies promoting the song via information posters.

The funds raised through the sale of the song are going to Age Action Ireland and the Covid-19 Hardship Fund, set up with the Irish Red Cross

Paddy Connolly, chief executive of Age Action Ireland said, “Age Action is extremely grateful to benefit from this unique charity music project that aims to assist older people who are struggling to meet the costs associated with cocooning and social distancing. There has been an overwhelming demand for financial support so far with over 1,000 applications being processed from older people experiencing real difficulty to meet the increased costs associated with cocooning.”

You can learn more about COVIDAID Ireland on their website, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. You can donate to COVIDAID IRELAND on their GoFundMe here.

You can listen to "On Horseback" on Spotify here:

