Postal workers in Drogheda, Co Louth, gathered to record their rendition of "Ireland’s Call" to raise funds for hospital workers.

The An Post delivery staff in Drogheda took time out of their very busy schedules to raise money for frontline workers at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

More than 50 postal workers gathered outside the sorting office at Marley’s Lane at the beginning of May to record the Phil Coulter anthem. The postal workers can be seen in the video standing next to their delivery vehicles and bicycles as they belt out.

The talented staff include Paul Gallagher, Stuart Heslin, Maurice Smith, Darren Rooney, Niall Munster and Tony Campbell, who played the drums and was also involved in the camera work.

According to the organizers, all of the services provided to make the recording were donated at no cost.

The video has been shared across multiple social media platforms, and the staff have now raised over €18,600 ($20,128) for the Drogheda hospital.

Tom Maguire, who organized the fundraiser, said the staff had previously been involved in charity work and came up with the idea to help the workers at the hospital.

"We decided to sing 'Ireland's Call' because it's an emotional song and we felt the lyrics were important at this time," he said.

According to their GoFundMe page, the lyrics of the song were changed slightly to encourage the public to stay at home during the pandemic.

Songwriter Phil Coulter, who called the postal staff earlier this week, has endorsed the workers' version of the song and given them his blessing, RTÉ reports.

Said Maguire: “So far we’ve raised over €13,000, which is more than our €10,000 goal. We’ve received donations from all over world from people who have a connection with Drogheda and Louth.”

"We’re now looking at ways to spread the word and perhaps we’ll release the song on iTunes for people to download," he said.

The Drogheda Postals' GoFundMe page can be found here.