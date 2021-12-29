Some of the 2k triangles of Waterford crystal on New York City's New Year's Eve Ball have been replaced ahead of the 2022 New Year's countdown.

The world-famous New Year's Eve Ball, glittering with Waterford Crystal pieces from Ireland, is getting a new design entitled "the Gift of Wisdom" to ring in 2022.

Jeffrey Strauss, president of Countdown Entertainment told CNN on Monday: "We're here today replacing 192 of the Waterford crystal triangles on that ball behind me with a new design, 'the Gift of Wisdom."

He added, "It's represented by a wheel with these petals of knowledge growing ever forward."



Each year the sphere gets 192 new crystals representing themes for the new year such as happiness, goodwill, harmony, serenity, kindness, and wonder.

This year, for the second year in a row, celebrations in New York City's Times Square will be scaled back with organizers asking spectators to watch the show online. Ordinarily, Time Square would be thronged with 60k visitors on New Year's Eve. This year, however, the event will be capped at 15k.

Irish diaspora watching the New Year's ball drop can take particular pride in knowing that the crystal ball is made by Waterford Crystal, the time-honored Irish company that began in 1783 in the Irish Viking town of Waterford and became world-famous for their exquisitely crafted crystal pieces.

A geodesic sphere measuring 12 feet in diameter and weighing in at nearly 12,000 pounds, the crystal ball is a sight to behold. It is covered by a grand total of 2,688 stunning Waterford Crystal triangles attached to 672 LED light modules capable of displaying a palette of over 16 million vibrant colors and patterns.

As Tom Brennan, second-generation master artisan for Waterford, told IrishCentral, the theme of harmony is especially pertinent for the determined, aspirational feelings associated with the New Year.

"When you think about having harmony on a personal, individual level, it's all about having that balance of mind, body, and soul," he said.

"If you have that, it allows you to be a better version of yourself, and it spreads to everyone around you."

IrishCentral History Love Irish history? Share your favorite stories with other history buffs in the IrishCentral History Facebook group.