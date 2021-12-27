Celebrate the start of 2022 with these Irish New Year's Eve toasts and blessings to ring in a new year! Here's to 2022.

Sláinte! The last two years have been challenging to say the least! From the devastating coronavirus pandemic to political unrest and too many other news stories to even mention we're oh so very happy for a brand new year. So, let's be havin' ye 2022.

Here are some Irish toasts and salutations to raise your glasses to this New Year’s Eve and welcome 2022.

Here's to a great year!

May your giving hand never fail you.

~~~~~

May we all be alive at this same time next year.

~~~~~

May the Lord keep you in the palm of His hand, and never close His fist too tight!

~~~~~

May you live as long as you want and never want as long as you live!

~~~~~

May the best day of your past be the worst day of your future.

~~~~~

Here's to a long life and a merry one.

A quick death and an easy one.

A pretty girl and an honest one.

A cold beer - and another one!

~~~~~

May your troubles be less,

And your blessings be more.

And nothing but happiness come through your door.

~~~~~

May your neighbors respect you,

Trouble neglect you,

The angels protect you,

And heaven accept you.

~~~~~

Merry met and merry part, I drink to thee with all my heart.

~~~~~

Dunghills rise and castles fall, we are all equal one and all.

Do you have an Irish New Year's Eve traditions? Let us know about them in the comments section, below.

* Originally published in December 2016, last updated in Dec 2021.