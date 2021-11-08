A British man appeared before the Cork District Court on Sunday to be charged with sending a menacing message after allegedly threatening to kill a sitting Labour MP.

Daniel Weavers, 41, with an address in Douglas, appeared before a special sitting of the Cork District Court on Sunday on charges contrary to Section 13 of the Post Office Act 1951, as amended in 2007.

Detective Eoghan O'Callaghan of Douglas Garda Station told the court that Weavers made no response when the charge was put to him and added that gardaí had no objection to bail on a number of conditions.

The accused must surrender his passport, abstain from all intoxicants, and sign on every Monday and Friday at Togher Garda Station under the bail terms.

He must also make no unwarranted communication with British police authorities and cannot apply for replacement travel documents.

Weavers was arrested in Douglas on the south side of Cork City during a raid of his rented apartment at about 7:30 a.m on Saturday.

Up to 15 gardaí participated in the arrest, with officers from the Special Detectives Unit in both Cork and Dublin backed up by members of the Cork Armed Support Unit.

Weavers was brought to Bridewell Garda Station for questioning about a phone call he made to a female British MP on October 18.

British police reportedly alerted gardaí to the suspect, who allegedly threatened to kill the MP during the October 18 phone call.

The phone call took place just three days after Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death at a constituency clinic in Leighton-on-sea, Essex, on October 15.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with Amess' murder. He has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts because the murder had both "religious and ideological motivations", according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

In 2016, white supremacist Thomas Mair was jailed for life for the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox.

Mair shouted "Britain first" as he fatally shot and stabbed Cox outside a library in West Yorkshire as she was about to hold a constituency clinic on June 16, 2016.

The attack place just one week before the Brexit referendum to leave the European Union.