Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has condemned an alleged homophobic attack on a 23-year-old man in Dublin on Saturday night.

Evan Somers took to Twitter on Sunday to detail how he was left with a fractured eye socket, a dislocated ankle, two fractures to his ankle, and other minor injuries following an attack on Dame Street on Saturday night.

"Last night a stranger called me a f*ggot before beating the shit out of me. He left me with a fractured eye socket, 2 fractures in my ankle, a dislocation in my ankle & some other minor injuries. We’ve come a long way but still have such a long way to go in terms of equality," Somers wrote on Twitter.

The Tánaiste said he was "appalled" by the allegation and added that he would asking Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to increase Garda presence on the streets of Dublin.

"Shocked and appalled that an assault of this nature occurred in our capital city. Will discuss with Helen McEntee re Garda presence on our street and new hate crime laws. Sorry about what happened. Wishing you a swift recovery," Varadkar said on Twitter.

Singer Boy George also took to Twitter to condemn the attack, describing the attacker as a "vile creature".

"What did your freedom to be who you are stir in this vile creature. I'm sorry for what have been through and hope they catch him. There are satellites that see everything," George wrote.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating the incident and are appearing for any witnesses to come forward.

