Denis Murphy (60), originally from Co Kilkenny who had been living in Yonkers, NY, was killed on Wednesday morning (Mar 25) in a single-car crash, in Clifton, New Jersey.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Ronaldo said released a joint statement on the accident. They report that Murphy “failed to negotiate the exit ramp” at the intersection of Route 21 North and Route 3, the Daily Voice reports.

All lanes including the ramp were temporarily closed due to the police investigation but were reopened by 2 p.m. The crash remains under investigation.

Following the accident, Murphy was taken, by ambulance, to St. Mary's Hospital, in Passaic, after 911 was called at 9.42am. He was pronounced dead exactly one hour later.

Murphy was a teacher of English and Creative Writing at The High School for American Studies at Lehman College in The Bronx. He was also the coach of the Soccer Club.

An investigation into his death is ongoing. Valdes and Ronaldo have asked that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information that could help investigators contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO, at tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Clifton Police Department Traffic Division at (973) 470-5908.

