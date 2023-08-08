Locals in County Monaghan have set up a GoFundMe to "alleviate the financial cost on the relatives" of Kiea McCann and Dlava Mohamed who tragically died in a car crash, en route to their end of school, debs ball.

The GoFundMe has already raised over $15k (€14k) to help cover the funeral costs of Kiea McCann and Dlava Mohamed. The two girls, aged 17 and 16, were killed in a car crash en route to their debs ball outside Clones, in Country Monaghan.

The driver of the car, Anthony McGinn (60) along with Mohamed's teen sister remained in a serious condition. McCann's date, Oisin Clerkin, who was also a passenger in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The GoFundMe page, set up for Kiea McCann and Dlava Mohamed's families, states "We are hoping to raise funds to elevate the financial pressure on both families at this heartbreaking time. The funds will be distributed equally between both families as agreed."

They end by saying "Any donations however big or small are greatly appreciated ❤️."

Just a week after the tragic deaths of the teen girls, McCann's father, Frankie, who attended the crash scene took to social media to thank the first responders and "everyone who attended and helped us.”

Frankie attended had attempted to resuscitate the two girls before first responders made it to the site.

He extended his thanks to "everyone in this small island of Ireland" and to people from all over the world.

Frankie McCann added "I would also like to give a massive thank you to funeral directors.

The father of ten, who enjoyed attending biking events with his daughter also thanked the local motorbike club who paid tribute to the schoolgirls by revving their engines at her funeral.

McCann thanked them for their "great support and the way they stood for me, as well as a community of bikers that came from the bit of my heart and my wife and family.

"Thank you so much God bless everyone."

Donations can be made to the McCann and Mohamed families here.