The funerals for Kiea Mc Cann, 17, and Dlava Mohamed, 16, who were killed in a road collision on Monday, July 31 in Co Monaghan, were both held today, Thursday, August 3.

"The hands of the two girls touching as though they knew they were off to heaven together,” Fr John Chester said at Kiea's funeral mass in Clones on Thursday.

Described as each other's best friend in their death notices, Kiea and Dlava died on Monday evening when the car they were in struck a tree when they were en route to their debs.

Three other people - the 60-year-old driver and teens Avin Mohamed and Oisín Clerkin - were injured in the incident.

According to BBC, Avin, Dlava's 18-year-old sister, was critical but stable in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin as of Wednesday, while Oisín, Kiea's debs date, had been discharged from the hospital.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

On Thursday, guards of honor were formed for Kiea's funeral mass at the Sacred Heart Chapel in Clones and Dlava's funeral prayers at Clonskeagh Mosque and Cultural Centre in Dublin.

The teens were "soul friends," Fr Chester said during Kiea's funeral mass, where a funeral booklet featured a photo of the two girls embracing.

The priest spoke of how Kiea's father Franky arrived at the scene of the crash and attempted to perform CPR on his daughter: “No father should have to witness such a terrible scene.”

The song "Daddy's Girl" was played and motorcycles revved their engines in tribute while the cortege made its way to the church for Kiea's funeral.

“Daddy’s Girl” by Red Sovine plays as @badexamplesmcc and Gone But Not Forgotten Bikers pay tribute to Kiea McCann. Kiea’s father is an avid biker. pic.twitter.com/ytBHjZyJpy — Diarmuid Pepper (@Diarmuid_9) August 3, 2023

Dr. Ali Selim of the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland in Clonskeagh, where friends and family of Dlava had traveled to from Clones, told the PA it had been a “very sad day."

He added: “Especially when you think of the circumstances of the (Mohamed) family.

“They ran away from Syria because they didn’t feel safe, looking for protection, and unfortunately the place where they thought they would be safe, they were hit with this tragedy.”

The deaths have caused devastation in the local community, including at Largy College, where the friends had been students.

A tribute shared by Largy College on Wednesday evening said: "Dlava was a student who would always have a warm smile and a gentle hello when she met you on the school corridor.

"Dlava's determination shone through in everything she did. She was hard working and resilient. She had settled in so well to the Clones area and the Largy College community and was an integral part of our Third Year group.

"Dlava was a very moral young girl who had a strong sense of right and wrong and the courage of her convictions to express these.

"Dlava was a gorgeous soul who radiated goodness. She expressed such love and devotion to her beloved family. Dlava showed great loyalty and compassion to her circle of friends and was someone they could rely on as a true confidant.

"Dlava would have been going into Transition Year in September and was looking forward with excitement to all that was involved in this.

"The Largy College school community is devastated by the tragic realisation that we will never witness the incredible potential of the amazing young woman she was destined to become, given her kind spirit and abundance of promise.

"May she Rest in Peace."

Of Kiea, Largy College said in tribute: "Kiea was frequently described as simply a lovely student to teach. Throughout her years attending Largy College she was always pleasant and courteous to her teachers and fellow students.

"Kiea was a friendly, kind and warm-hearted girl, who always demonstrated a willingness to support others. She was never afraid to give up her time to help her peers. This innate loyalty made her a very popular classmate.

"Kiea was a hardworking student and always worked to the best of her ability. She had a caring nature and possessed a love for children Kiea held family in the highest regard; she was a deeply family-oriented girl, adored by everyone.

"Kiea was looking forward to embarking on third level studies in Childcare at Cavan Institute, having completed her work experience in a local creche.

"The Largy College school community is heartbroken by the loss of Kiea, a lovely girl with immense potential and zest for life. It is truly heartbreaking that she will never get to see her dreams come true. The sadness is profound and deeply felt.

"May she Rest in Peace."

Largy College will open a book of condolences for Kiea and Dlava tomorrow, Friday, August 4, from 9 am - 1 pm.