Hundreds of people formed a guard of honor in Clones, Co Monaghan on Tuesday night, August 1 as the remains of Kiea Mc Cann, 17, were brought home.

Mc Cann and her best friend Dlava Mohamed, 16, were killed in a road collision near Clones on Monday evening while they were on their way to their debs.

Three other people in the car - the 60-year-old driver and two other teens - were injured and receiving care in hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.

Connor Lally, Irish Times Security & Crime Editor, shared this clip of the guard of honor for Mc Cann in Clones on Tuesday night:

Big crowd on The Diamond in Clones tonight to bring home Kiea McCann (17) for the last time after her death in yesterday's road crash.

Hundreds of people waiting in silence for her, lots of tears. My video doesn't do justice to the turnout pic.twitter.com/49iVCDVOL3 — Conor Lally (@conormlally) August 1, 2023

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Superintendent Patrick O’Connell, speaking at Clones Garda Station, said Monday evening’s collision took place "when a single vehicle, which was carrying five people, left the roadway and collided with a tree.”

O'Connell, who attended the scene, described it as "particularly tragic" and "particularly harrowing." He thanked the emergency services who responded, the hospital staff, as well as members of the public “who stopped to render assistance.”

O'Connell noted: “Our primary concern at this time is to support the families and in that regard, we would ask for a bit of peace and privacy to respect them at this particular time.”

O’Connell said the families are “hugely devastated and suffering from shock and trauma.

“They were at the scene last night so they’re trying to deal with the whole aftermath of that and we’re there to try and support them. We have family liaison officers appointed and we will continue over the days and weeks coming to do that.”

Read more Monaghan tragedy as best friends killed in road crash en route to Debs

Death notices for both Mc Cann and Mohamed were posted on RIP.ie on Tuesday.

The notice for Mc Cann says: "The untimely death has occurred of Kiea Mc Cann, Clones, Co. Monaghan, alongside her best friend Dlava Mohamed following a tragic car accident. Kiea is predeceased by her brother Jason.

"Kiea will be forever missed and always loved by her mum Teresa, her father Franky, her brothers and sisters; Brandon, Jentzen, Frankie, Michaela, Shauna, Shaunice, Tameaka, Tanisha, Amelia and her wide circle of best friends and family.

"Kiea will also be missed by her heartbroken grandmothers Mary Ellen Mc Cann and Anna Rose Flynn, her two nephews Tadhg and Liam, her uncles and aunts, cousins and friends."

The notice for Mohamed says: "The untimely death has occurred of Dlava Mohamed, alongside her best friend Kiea Mc Cann following a tragic car accident.

"Cherished and much loved daughter of Hohamed and Zenab Mohamed. Dlava will be sadly missed by her brothers Mostafa and Rashid and her sisters Lilov, Asmahan, Auin and Giham. "

"Dlava will also be sorely missed by her wide circle of family and friends."

Funeral arrangements for the two teens had yet to be published on Tuesday evening.