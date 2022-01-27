Katie Taylor will once again make boxing history when she takes on Amanda Serrano in the first female bout to headline Madison Square Garden.

Taylor, 35, confirmed the news on Thursday with a tweet simply saying "History."

Taylor said in a statement that it was a dream come true to headline at Madison Square Garden in such a high-profile fight.

"When I turned professional my goal was to be involved in huge events like this so to headline at Madison Square Garden in a fight of this magnitude is really the pinnacle of the sport," Taylor said.

"This is a fight I’ve wanted for a long, long time and I’m just excited for it to finally take place because these are the kind of fights I’m in the sport for. People have been talking about this fight for years and there have been times I wondered if it was ever going to happen so I’m very grateful to Eddie Hearn, everyone at Matchroom, DAZN, and Madison Square Garden for getting it over the line."

The eagerly-anticipated lightweight title fight between Taylor and Serrano will take place at the world-famous Madison Square Garden arena on Saturday, April 30, and will be broadcast around the world on DAZN.

The bout sees a clash between the two best pound-for-pound fighters in women's boxing and will see Taylor put her four lightweight belts on the line for the sixth time since she became undisputed champion after defeating Belgium's Delfine Persoon at Madison Square Garden in June 2019.

Taylor has previously beaten Miriam Gutierrez, Natasha Jonas, Jennifer Han, Firuza Sharipova, and Persoon in a rematch since winning the belts. She also defeated Amanda Serrano's sister Cindy in Boston in 2018, adding extra spice to April's eagerly-anticipated bout.

Puerto Rican native Amanda Serrano is a seven-weight world champion and enjoyed a stellar 2021, knocking out Daniela Bermudez in March before dominating Yamileth Mercado in August. She also enjoyed successive overpowering victories over Miriam Gutierrez.

