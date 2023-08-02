Irish pro boxer Katie Taylor will face off in a rematch with British pro boxer Chantelle Cameron in the 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, November 25.

“I’m delighted the rematch has been made and really can’t wait for another huge night in November,” Co Wicklow native Taylor said.

“I relish challenges like this and these are the occasions I live for.”

Fans can register for ticket details via promotion group Matchroom online.

Back to Dublin for the rematch! 🇮🇪☘️@chantellecam puts her Undisputed Super-Lightweight Championship on the line against @KatieTaylor once again 👑#CameronTaylor2 | Nov 25 pic.twitter.com/hRPfS6Q58h — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) August 2, 2023

Taylor and Cameron duked out in a sold-out 3Arena in Dublin back in May where the Northampton fighter handed undisputed Lightweight World Champion Taylor the first defeat of her career.

Ahead of the rematch, Cameron said: “Last time out I pulled off one of the best-ever away wins against the best female fighter on the planet.

“To go over to Ireland for her homecoming with my belts on the line and beat her was a brilliant experience, but beating her on November 25 will surpass that as I know what to expect now.

“I’ve boxed at that high level with a huge amount of pressure on me and the crowd against me. Going into November 25, I’m more than prepared this time. I know what it feels like now and I’m going to go in there with more aggression and energy and I’m confident of getting the job done in better fashion.

“I’m going to be a lot better in the rematch. In the gym, we’re correcting mistakes that I’ve made. There were little things that I was doing during the first fight that led to me being headbutted a lot – that’s why my face was very bruised up at the end of the fight.

“Going back to Ireland to beat Katie Taylor twice in a row will show that it wasn’t just a lucky night for me and an off night for Katie.

"I said it last time – I think I’m all wrong for Katie. I’m too big, I’m too strong and my will to win is too strong. I’m going to be there all night long. Katie picked the wrong fighter to fight.”

Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Sport chairman, said the rematch will be "another electric night."

"The atmosphere inside that arena was one of the loudest and most special that I’ve ever experienced in all my years in this sport," Hearn said, "and I expect November 25 to be even better.

“Last time out, Chantelle Cameron proved that she is one of the very best female fighters on the planet by handing Katie Taylor her first loss in the professional ranks.

"Katie will be desperate to avenge that loss but Chantelle is determined to prove that it wasn’t a one-off.

"Don’t miss this one, live and exclusive around the world on DAZN.”