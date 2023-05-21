Katie Taylor suffered a homecoming defeat against English fighter Chantelle Cameron at Dublin's 3Arena on Saturday night, marking the first defeat of her professional career.

Taylor, who had gone up a weight division to super lightweight to fight Cameron, lost Saturday's 10-round bout via majority decision, with the judges scoring the fight 95-95, 96-94, and 96-94.

Taylor holds on to her undisputed titles at lightweight, while Cameron holds on to her undisputed super lightweight titles.

Taylor had won all 22 fights of her professional career prior to Saturday night's homecoming in front of 8,000 fans at the 3Arena, but the meeting with Cameron had been tipped to be one of the most difficult of her career.

Cameron, who is undefeated in her professional career, weighs nearly 140 pounds and came forward consistently during Saturday's fight, pushing Taylor back with her strength and accuracy in front a partisan crowd.

Both Taylor and Cameron weighed in at 139.7 pounds ahead of Saturday's fight, although Taylor is more used to fighting in the 135-pound weight class.

The Irish fighter landed several combinations and dominated during the middle of the fight, but it was not enough to seal a homecoming victory as she lost out narrowly on the judge's scorecards, leaving the Dublin crowd in stunned silence.

Asked if she had done enough to win the fight and take Cameron's undisputed super lightweight titles, Taylor said she was "not sure".

"I’d have to look back at the fight, but it was obviously a close fight," Taylor said after Saturday's defeat.

"It’s not how I wanted my homecoming to go but I am just so grateful for all the support.

"Congratulations to Chantelle it was a fantastic performance, thanks for the opportunity to fight for your belts."

Taylor is reportedly already eyeing a rematch with Cameron as she bids to avenge Saturday's defeat.