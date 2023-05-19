Katie Taylor will make her Dublin debut as a professional and undisputed world champion at the 3 Arena on Saturday night, May 20, but a big Croke Park homecoming is still in her sights as she prepares to face the unbeaten Chantelle Cameron.

Excited by the challenge Cameron will present in front of a sell-out Irish crowd, Bray native Taylor said she believes this could be the biggest fight yet in her unbeaten pro career.

“I am just so excited because this could be the biggest moment of my career so far, having a chance to become a two-weight undisputed champion in front of the people who have supported me for years and years,” said 36-year-old Taylor.

“I guess there is a bit of added pressure this time round in front of the home crowd. But I have the experience of fighting on these big occasions when there is a lot of pressure on my shoulders.

“I am just getting on with things. I am looking forward to the fight. I’m not feeling the pressure right now, just looking forward to stepping in and to fight at home. This is a huge occasion for me, and I’m just delighted to actually get a chance to fight at home.

“A few years ago, I didn’t think this was going to happen so I’m just so delighted, so proud.”

Taylor was due to duke it out with Amanda Serrano in Dublin on May 20, however, the Puerto Rican boxer had to pull out due to an injury in March, with Cameron being announced instead later that month.

Taylor and Serrano made history in 2022 when they were the first female boxers to headline a fight night at New York City's Madison Square Garden. Taylor won by split decision.

As for the chances of a big Croke Park show, Taylor said, “I have not given up on it. I would absolutely love the opportunity to fight in Croke Park, our most iconic stadium. But these things are genuinely outside my control."

She noted the support from Irish UFC star Conor McGregor, whose TIDL Sports Recovery range is sponsoring Saturday's fight: “It is great to get support from somebody as big as him.

"Conor has been so supportive of me from the get-go. I am very grateful for that support and grateful that he is involved in this fight as well. It is a fantastic addition to the show.”

"I'll always back Katie, all the way," McGregor, whose new documentary arrived on Netflix on May 17, said ahead of Saturday's bout.

For God and for Country 🇮🇪🙏 @KatieTaylor! Our Champion called her shot AND BROUGHT BIG TIME BOXING BACK TO THE CAPITAL! You are a credit to the nation of Ireland and the sport of boxing is indebted to you forever! Let’s go @KatieTaylor! With you all the way! Proud to back you… pic.twitter.com/C3AunaCJQA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 16, 2023

Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron fight details

According to DAZN, who will be streaming the highly anticipated fight on Saturday, May 20, the main card is set to get underway at 7 pm Irish time / 2 pm New York time, with the main event ring walks scheduled for 10:31 pm Irish time / 5 pm New York time. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

The card will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe, except Australia and New Zealand.

While Taylor will be taking on Cameron for the British boxer's IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO women's super lightweight titles, the other fights for May 20 include Gary Cully v Jose Felix, Lightweight; Terri Harper v Cecelia Braekhus, for Harper's WBA women's super-welterweight title; Dennis Hogan v James Metcalf, Super welterweight; Caoimhin Agyarko v Grant Dennis, Super welterweight; Thomas Carty v Jay McFarlane, Heavyweight; Paddy Donovan v Sam O'Maison, Welterweight; Maisey Rose Courtney v Kate Radomska, Flyweight.

*A version of this column first appeared in the May 17 edition of the weekly Irish Voice newspaper, sister publication to IrishCentral.