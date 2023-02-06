Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 2 will take place in Dublin on May 20, marking what will be Taylor's first-ever professional fight in her home country of Ireland.

“Finally,” Eddie Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing promoters, said on February 4, confirming that Irish boxer Katie Taylor will have her first-ever professional fight in Ireland this year.

Taylor, from Co Wicklow, will duke it out with Amanda Serrano in a rematch after their historic bout in New York City’s Madison Square Garden where they became the first female boxers to headline a fight night at the iconic venue. Taylor won by split decision.

“We have some unfinished business, Katie,” Serrano said on February 4, still in the ring at the Theater at Madison Square Garden after besting Erika Cruz.

“She came here and now she deserves to fight in front of her people. I know it will be a bigger and better fight over there.

“It bothered me obviously because I wanted to win, but it didn't bother me too much, but now I know what I have to do. I've made enough changes and I'll make more (to win)," Serrano said.

Taylor, who attended Serrano's fight on Saturday, said: “Obviously I came to support her because I wanted the undisputed champion versus undisputed champion fight if last time was a great fight this one will be better.

"This is more than a dream come true, my debut in Ireland against Amanda Serrano. It's unbelievable.

"The last fight was epic and I'm hoping for something similar for the next one.”

The Taylor - Serrnao rematch is reportedly set to be staged at Dublin's 3Arena after cost disputes between Matchroom Boxing and Croke Park, Ireland's largest stadium.

Hearn told ESPN on February 3: "It's not the rent, it's the cost associated with it.

"An additional cost beyond what you would expect to pay.

"It could be security, it could be stewarding, it could be laying the pitch. It could be all kinds of different things but the total cost is three times more than staging at Wembley [Stadium], so it's not having a pop at them, but it's an opportunity to create a historic event and we would still like to do it. But unfortunately, we're out of time."

However, Irish UFC star Conor McGregor soon took to Twitter saying he would sponsor the rematch to help it go ahead in Croke Park.

What’s the craic lad. 🇮🇪

Give me the current landscape. I’m in. Is this doable still? Or is it a double show, the point first with croke park later in year, post the GAA season? I’m in either way. She better be getting her worth for this also. https://t.co/Nldhw079kt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 3, 2023

Hearn afterward told Matchroom Boxing that he and McGregor have discussed the matter via DMs on Twitter and said he may fly to Ireland this week for further talks.

"I think Conor's main priority is to see history made in Ireland," Hearn said.

"Whatever happens, Katie Taylor's next fight will be in Ireland."