A body believed to be that of a missing University of Virginia professor has been discovered, two weeks after she disappeared.

The search for Julia Christine Devlin in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia was suspended on July 24 after the body of a female believed to be Devlin was discovered.

Searchers found what is believed to be Devlin's body in an "extremely steep and rough terrain in the southernmost part of the park," which extends along the Blue Ridge Mountains in the US state of Virginia.

Read more Irish dance teacher arrested by FBI in New York on child porn charges

Authorities thanked a number of organizations that assisted in the search, including the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the Albemarle County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, and the NPS Investigative Services Branch.

Press Release: Devlin Search Suspended Date: July 24, 2021 Contact: Claire Comer, 540-999-3500 x. 3183 Luray, VA -... Posted by Shenandoah National Park on Saturday, July 24, 2021

The search for Devlin in Shenandoah National Park was launched on July 20 in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Albemarle Sheriff’s office.

That day, authorities confirmed that Devlin was last seen in Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday, July 14.

Her white Lexus sedan was found on Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park on Saturday, July 17. Security footage showed her car entering the park on July 14.

Devlin's body is being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta County for positive identification and determination of the cause of death.

Authorities didn’t say whether foul play was suspected in Devlin's death or where exactly her body was found in relation to the wrecked vehicle, the Associated Press reports.

Read more Limited search continues for missing Irish man in Wyoming