A 42-year-old Cork man has been charged with the murder of his brother and the attempted murder of his father.

John Murphy appeared before the Cork District Court on Monday charged with both offenses after his 27-year-old brother Shane was found dead with stab wounds in a house in Seafield Avenue, Carrigaline, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Shane Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene despite desperate attempts by paramedics to revive him.

Gardaí were called to the house early on Saturday and arrested the 42-year-old suspect at the scene.

John Murphy Sr., 75, had presented at the emergency department of Cork University Hospital with stab wounds just hours before Shane's body was discovered. He underwent emergency surgery and is now in a stable condition, according to RTÉ.

Detective Garda Ian Breen gave evidence at the Cork District Court on Monday, detailing how John Murphy Jr. made no reply when he was charged with the murder of his brother and the attempted murder of his father.

The suspect was also charged with two counts of producing a knife, capable of inflicting serious injury.

Sergeant Pat Lyons told the court that the State's application was to remand Murphy in custody for a week.

Judge Olann Kelleher agreed with the State's application and remanded Murphy in custody for one week.

Defense solicitor Frank Buttimer was appointed to Murphy on free legal aid. Murphy had been working part-time as a painter prior to his arrest.

Buttimer asked Judge Kelleher that his client receive all necessary medical attention while he is in prison.