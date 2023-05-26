The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said that this morning, Friday, May 26, they conducted a search and arrest operation in relation to the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell that occurred in Co Tyrone in February.

“11 people - nine men and two women - aged between 21 and 72 years old were arrested under the Terrorism Act in Omagh and Coalisland," Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said on Friday.

"They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave where they are currently being questioned by detectives.

“The arrests are a significant development in the investigation."

Corrigan said that he is also releasing new CCTV footage and photographs of a number of cars used by the gunmen and those involved on the night of, and prior to, the attempted murder of Caldwell in February.

“My investigation has progressed and I now believe a black Mercedes Benz C-Class (W204) 4-door saloon (2007/8 – 2014) was used as an operational vehicle by the New IRA both before and immediately after the attack when it was used to transport the gunmen and others away from the site of the burned out Ford Fiesta in Raculpa Road, referred to as Fiesta One," Corrigan said.

Corrigan appealed to anyone who has information about the vehicles or the people within them to contact police or Crimestoppers anonymously, noting that "no piece of information is too small." Information can also be submitted online here.

"The Crimestoppers charity is offering one of the largest rewards of £150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the attempted murder," Corrigan said on Friday. "It is completely independent from the police and can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at CrimeStoppers-uk.org."

Corrigan said he is "delighted" that Caldwell is on the road to recovery and that he was able to attend this week's Garden Party at Hillsborough Castle, hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

"Now we need to make sure we bring those vile individuals who tried to murder him to justice," Corrigan said.

Detective Inspector Caldwell was shot multiple times at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone on Wednesday night, February 22. He had been putting footballs in his car after coaching a youth team at the complex when he was shot in front of his teenage son.

Caldwell, who was seriously injured, spent several weeks in Derry's Altnagelvin Hospital. Although he was discharged from hospital last month, the attack has left him with life-changing injuries.

On Wednesday, Caldwell made his first public appearance since the shooting, attending a garden party for King Charles III and Queen Camila at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down. Caldwell reportedly held a private audience with Charles at the function.

Caldwell previously met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak while recovering in Altnagelvin Hospital.

The PSNI has made several previous arrests in connection with February's shooting but is yet to charge any suspects.