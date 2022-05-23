Two men have been arrested in Co Kerry in connection with the death of a man, named locally as Joe Brosnan, in his 50s in Tralee on Sunday, May 22.

One man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on Sunday night while another man, aged in his early 30s, was arrested on Monday. Both men remain in custody.

The victim has since been named locally as Joe Brosnan, who was reportedly a construction worker.

"I knew Joe and my heart goes out to his family," Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley told the Irish Examiner.

"He was from a good family, who have had their share of tragedies in recent years. But they would be well regarded and well respected in the town."

Gardaí in Tralee, Co Kerry said on Sunday evening that they are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 50s following an incident in Tralee, County Kerry on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Shortly after 7 pm, Gardaí and Emergency Services attended an apartment in the Abbey Court apartment complex in Tralee where a man in his 50s was discovered with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The local Coroner was notified and the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau were requested by investigating Gardaí.

Gardaí said a post-mortem examination was due to be carried out today, May 23.

An incident room has been established at Tralee Garda Station and an initial case conference has been held by investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to those who were in the vicinity of Abbey Court Apartments and Denny Lane / Street areas between 6:30 pm and 7:00 pm on May 22 to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station (066) 710 2300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.