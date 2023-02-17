Jasper Kraus, a grandfather originally from the Netherlands who was living in Ireland, was killed after being attacked by an aggressive chicken, an inquest has heard.

Kraus, 67, died on April 28, 2022, after being attacked by a Brahma chicken at his home in Ballinasloe, County Roscommon.

Garda Eoin Browne told a recent inquest at Ballaghaderreen that Kraus was found lying in a pool of blood on his kitchen floor.

He said Kraus lost liters of blood after suffering a heart attack after the animal drove its spur into his leg.

Paramedics carried out CPR at the scene but had no success and Kraus was pronounced dead, according to the Irish Examiner.

His body was brought to the mortuary at Roscommon Hospital and later underwent a post-mortem at University College Hospital.

Kraus's daughter, Virginia Guinan, told the inquest that her father was in remission from cancer at the time of his death and said he was on a lot of medication.

Guinan added that she dropped shopping off at her father's house on the day in question, adding that he was asleep at the time of her visit.

She said she was later contacted by Corey O'Keeffe, a tenant in her father's house, who told her what had happened.

She saw blood all over the floor when she arrived back at the house and witnessed paramedics performing CPR on her father.

Guinan told the inquest that she saw a chicken with blood on its claws, adding that the same animal had attacked her daughter in the past.

O'Keeffe told the inquest that he had been living with Kraus for two years at the time of the incident and said he returned home from working a night shift at 8 a.m. on April 28.

He said he fed the animals and greeted Kraus before heading to bed. However, he was soon woken by a shout of "come quick" from Kraus.

O'Keeffe told the inquest that he performed CPR on Kraus for 25 minutes before paramedics arrived at the scene, adding that the Dutchman uttered the word "rooster" before losing consciousness, according to GalwayBeo.