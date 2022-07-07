The health benefits of watercress have been well known since ancient times, and this simple and quick pork dish is a great way to cook the peppery powerhouse leafy green.

Pork with cream and watercress recipe from Rachel Allen

Serves 4–6 as a main course

Ingredients

1 oz butter

1 large clove of garlic, peeled and crushed or finely grated

1 bunch of spring onions (about 3½oz), sliced (¼in) thick

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1lb 2 oz pork fillet (about 1 pork fillet), trimmed, sliced in half horizontally and cut into 0.5–1cm (¼–½in) thick slices

6 fl oz double or regular cream

2 oz watercress, leaves and some stalks, chopped ½ tsp

Dijon mustard

Method

Place a frying pan or sauté pan on a medium heat and add the butter. When the butter melts and foams, tip in the garlic and spring onions and season with salt and pepper. Cook for about 2 minutes until almost softened.

Add the pork slices and cook on a high heat for a minute or two on either side. Add the cream, bring to the boil and allow to bubble for 1–2 minutes until the pork is cooked.

Add the watercress and mustard, stir to mix and season to taste.

Add 2–3 tablespoons of water if the sauce is too thick. Serve with green vegetables and mashed potatoes - recipe here.

*Originally published in March 2016. Updated in July 2022.