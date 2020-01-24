While Netflix still rules the streaming waves, NBC is launching its new service Peacock, with one of its first productions set to be Dr. Death, starring Jamie Dornan.

If you think the world desperately needs another streaming service to join the zillions of others already out there, then the upcoming Peacock will be just for you. It’s coming from NBC in July, and one of the original programs that will air is Dr. Death, which stars Jamie Dornan in the lead role.

The show was actually cast last year, and the co-stars are impressive – Oscar winner Christian Bale and multiple Emmy winner/Donald Trump doppelganger Alec Baldwin. So it’s not surprising that Peacock jumped at the chance to acquire the series.

Deadline.com says the show “explores the twisted mind of a sociopath and the gross negligence of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us. It tells the disturbing true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Dornan), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, he was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed.

“Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow surgeons (Baldwin and Slater) and a young assistant district attorney set out to stop him.”

Some of Peacock’s offerings will be free, but supplanted by advertising. Subscriptions start at $4.99; Jamie’s show will be part of the premium $9.99 price.

Peacock takes flight on July 15.

