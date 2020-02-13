Monaghan and Dublin drew with 1-15 apiece on February 8 in Round 3 of the Allianz National Football League

A week earlier, Seamus “Banty” McEnaney had celebrated a rare win over Tyrone in Division 1 of the Allianz NFL – on Saturday night at Croke Park he was left to rue a missed opportunity to turn over All-Ireland champions Dublin in a cracking encounter that ended on 1-15 apiece.

Monaghan had their chances to down the Dubs on the sacred sod and then some. Boosted by an early goal from top scorer Conor McManus after just 43 seconds, the Farney led by nine points at the interval of a game threatened with ruin by the horrendous weather conditions.

Dublin were again nine points behind, 1-14 to 0-8, with just 10 minutes remaining as new coach Dessie Farrell stared a first NFL defeat in the face. His response was to send Kevin McManamon, Colm Basquel and Sean Bugler into battle. Their response was to save this game for the Dubs.

A McManamon goal in the final minute of normal time proved vital – a last gasp point from full-back Davy Byrne deep in added time proved crucial as the unlikely scorer grabbed the unlikely equalizer.

An honest Farrell told RTE Sport after that dramatic finale, “We were slow to get out of the traps in the first half. Very sluggish, lethargic and a lot of stuff gone wrong for us all over the pitch.

“So, we were thankful to the halftime whistle to get in to regroup and try and sort some of it out. I didn’t say an awful lot at the break. They are very experienced bunch themselves. We just looked at the intensity level that we were playing at and examined that.

“I think it’s fair to say that we upped it in the intensity stakes in the second half and we were able to put some scores together at the end when it mattered most. And to be honest at halftime, we weren’t too concerned with the result at that stage but the performance was just so poor in the first half and they are better than that.”

There were mixed emotions in the away dressing room at Croker. “We’re delighted to get a point. We’re playing the All-Ireland champions, the five-time All-Ireland champions, they are not that for nothing,” Monaghan manager McEnaney told RTE.

“That said, we are disappointed that we haven’t come out with two points, but there is loads of character in this group. Dublin got a run on us and got the goal. It was a crucial score that brought it back to threes.”

