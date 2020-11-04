Limerick proved they’re back as a Championship force to be reckoned with as they swept past Tipperary by 3-23 to 2-17 in a one-sided Munster SHC semifinal on Sunday, played in storm-like conditions at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork.

Tipperary never led at all as the three goals conceded removed any hopes they had of living with a lethal Limerick attack and manager Liam Sheedy was fairly flat with his assessment of their performance afterwards.

“You just can’t make basic errors against a team like Limerick,” admitted Sheedy. "They’re very strong physically, they’re an excellent side, and they were full merit for their victory.

“We’re just really disappointed. We never brought the energy to the pitch that we would expect to bring on a day like today, and that’s hugely disappointing for me and for the lads.”

Opposite number John Kiely was impressed with his team’s relentless workrate.

“We had to work extremely hard for it, the game was never really done,” he said. “A break or two and it could have gone either way.

“But I’m really, really proud of my boys. They worked extremely hard tonight and I thought our second-half performance was very credible. We showed great resilience. We supported the man in possession really well and took our man really well. We created a lot of good scoring chances out of it.

“They’re a top-class outfit. We have huge respect for them as a team and I’m sure they’re going to be there when it comes to the closing stages of the competition as well. It’s only a victory for today, we understand that.”

Waterford will provide the opposition for Limerick in the Munster final after their 1-28 to 1-24 win over Cork in Semple Stadium on Saturday night.

“It was really about the now and concentrating on beating that Cork team on the field of play,” said new Waterford boss Liam Cahill afterwards.

“These fellas have been questioned in the past, they might have used it as private motivation but we’re just looking forward now. We’re just delighted to be in a Munster final, that was the prize on offer today.

"We knew we had to hurl well to have any chance of getting over the line against Cork, so really happy for the players for the way they’ve looked after themselves in the lockdown, to come back in that physical condition. It’s a credit to them and to the S&C team for all the work they’ve done.”