Queens University Belfast has received a grant that will enable researchers to continue working on a rapid coronavirus test which aims to take just one hour to show results.

Scientists at Queen's University Belfast have received funding which will allow them to conduct a trial into the test, which would allow clinicians to test on-site, saving time and resources, as well as preventing the spread of COVID-19 as the patient would be told immediately if he or she was carrying the virus.

The study is in partnership with Dublin's HiberGene Diagnostics Ltd, Medcaptain in China, and Italian Hospital IRCCS Ospedale Policlinico San Martino, which has also been awarded the €930,000 grant from EU H2020 to develop the diagnostic test for Covid-19 that aims to show results within an hour.

Lead researcher from the Wellcome-Wolfson Institute for Experimental Medicine at Queen’s University Cliff Taggart, said, “The local availability, speed and accuracy of the test will help inform public health preparedness and response in the ongoing pandemic.”

