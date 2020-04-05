An Irish woman from Walkinstown, Dublin, celebrated her 100th birthday last week - but at a distance.

Margaret Lynch, born on April 3, 1920, has been a witness to many historic events throughout her long life, including, now, the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her husband Michael, who she married in July 1945, passed away 32 years ago, and Margaret now lives alone. Being at risk of the coronavirus due to her age, she has had to practice social distancing from her loved ones.

Read More: 100-year-old woman in Cheltenham swears by a daily Guinness

"I have very good family, I have food left on the porch every day and I have very nice dinner delivered from my local day centre where I volunteer two days a week,” said Margaret, who had a chat with Joe Duffy on RTÉ's Liveline.

Margaret, who has five children, 19 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren, stays active with gardening and volunteering. She is the longest serving volunteer in Ireland, having volunteered with the Sisters of Charity for 54 years.

Avid Liveline listener, Margaret Lynch, had a heartwarming chat with Joe Duffy on @RTERadio1 https://t.co/m8JfFvnXDT — LifeStyle on RTÉ (@LifeStyleRTE) April 4, 2020

Having to remain at home now is tough but she remains positive. Margaret has lived through difficult times before, including World War II.

"Things were very hard but there was no lockdown, I could go out walking with my husband. But we did have rationing for a long time after, even for our wedding we had to borrow food and clothes coupons.”

For her birthday, her neighbors, friends and family wished her well from a distance and left presents at her door, RTÉ reports.

'It was very emotional as I didn't expect it on account of us all being locked in I actually didn't think anyone knew but I suppose my daughters or someone spread the word around.

"They came out and sang Happy Birthday and waved flags," said the centenarian.

She also received a special letter from Irish President Michael D Higgins in the mail.

Read More: Irish girl gets memorable social distancing birthday party

"It just congratulated me on my life and different times I had lived through. I don't think it's the kind of the letter everyone gets. It had a nice cheque ... a nice big one!"

When asked what her secret is to living a long and happy life, she said: "I've never smoked, but I would have a glass of wine now and again when I'm out. I was only in hospital for the first time in my life last month besides when I had my babies."

"The doctor asked me what’s my secret and I said keep eating your porridge and go for your walks - that’s about it!"