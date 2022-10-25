Irish and Irish Americans in the US are sending their support to Creeslough, Co Donegal in the wake of the village's fatal tragedy.

In Philadelphia, the Donegal Association has so far raised $10,300 for the Creeslough Community Fund - $5,300 was raised during the association's Mass for Creeslough which was held on Sunday, October 16, and afterward, the association said it would contribute another $5,000.

The Donegal Association of Philadelphia said on October 19 that it is still collecting funds for Creeslough via PayPal.

“Although in Philadephia, our prayers and hearts are with the families and friends who are affected by this tragedy," a spokesperson for the Donegal Association of Philadelphia told Donegal Daily.

Thank you to the Donegal Association and friends of Donegal $5300.00 was raised at our Mass on Sunday. The Donegal... Posted by Donegal Association of Philadelphia on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Read more Creeslough’s priest praised after tragic deaths of 10 in explosion

Elsewhere, The Donegal Association of New York said it would be offering financial assistance via proceeds from its annual dinner dance which was held on Sunday, October 15.

In the Irish enclave of Woodlawn in The Bronx, Irish American priest Fr Brendan said Mass for the Creeslough victims on Sunday, October 9.

St. Barnabas Church will also be hosting a vigil and prayer service at the Aisling Irish Center on McLean Avenue in Yonkers at 5:30 pm on Thursday, November 3, followed by Mass at the Church at 7 pm.

Join us on Thursday, November 3rd to remember the victims of the Creeslough Tragedy in Co. Donegal. The evening begins... Posted by St. Barnabas Church (Bronx, NY) on Monday, October 24, 2022

On Sunday, October 16, people gathered in New York City’s Central Park for a memorial walk organized by Creeslough native Aoife Cannon. A GoFundMe was set up in association with the memorial walk and has so far raised more than $8,200, far surpassing its $2,000 goal.

In Boston, an Irish Community Mass for the victims of the Donegal tragedy in solidarity with the people of Creeslough was held at St. Brendan’s Church in Dorchester on Sunday, October 9.

Our thanks to all who joined us in solidarity with the people of Creeslough. Our Boston hearts are very much in Donegal. Posted by Irish Pastoral Centre Boston on Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Read more Creeslough in Donegal needs our help now and nothing more

The US support comes in conjunction to The Creeslough Community Support Fund in Ireland, which was launched by An Post and Applegreen and is being managed by the Irish Red Cross. That fund has reportedly raised more than €1.2 million so far.

Ten people were killed as a result of the explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal on Friday, October 7: James O Flaherty, 48; Jessica Gallagher, 24; Martin McGill, 49; Catherine O Donnell, 39, and her son James Monaghan, 13; Hugh Kelly, 59; Martina Martin, 49; Robert Garwe, 50, and his daughter, Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 5; and Leona Harper, 14.

An Garda Síochána continue to investigate all of the circumstances into the cause of a fatal explosion at a premises in... Posted by An Garda Síochána on Sunday, October 9, 2022

Investigations into the cause of the fatal blast are continuing.