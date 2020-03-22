An Irish retailer is rewarding its staff with hefty bonuses in appreciation of their hard work during the COVID-19 crisis.

Tesco, which operates more than 150 supermarkets throughout Ireland, is paying all of its staff a 10 percent bonus in recognition of the "incredible effort" they have put in to keep the supply chain running and ensure that people have access to food during the coronavirus outbreak.

The bonuses will be backdated from Monday, March 9. They will be paid on workers' hourly rates and will remain in place until May 1 at the earliest.

Supermarkets across the country have been extremely busy since Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced strict measures to fight COVID-19 on Thursday, March 12.

That announcement prompted panic in supermarkets across the country on Thursday and Friday and shelves were left empty as shoppers hoarded bread and non-perishable goods like pasta.

While that panic has calmed down somewhat over the last week, the pressure on supermarket workers remains enormous and now the Tesco hierarchy has recognized that.

Kari Daniels, CEO of Tesco Ireland, said that the work rate and camaraderie of the staff were "incredible" to witness.

"This pay bonus is just one way we are saying thank you to our colleagues and recognizing that they are on the front-line, helping to serve Ireland’s shoppers during these uncertain and difficult times," Daniels said.

Meanwhile, a Tesco spokeswoman said: "Over the last two weeks Tesco colleagues across Ireland have worked round the clock to help customers get the products that they need.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an unprecedented increase in demand for food and household products in stores and online across Ireland."

