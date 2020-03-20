Americans are taking out their Christmas decorations in March in hopes of spreading a bit of joy during the coronavirus pandemic.

People all around the world are doing whatever they can to bring a bit of cheer during these gloomy times and Americans in quarantine and self-isolation are rummaging through their Christmas decorations and setting up their lights again.

Dozens of people have already put their lights up and the idea seems to have taken hold after Lane Grindle, an MLB broadcaster, tweeted about the idea on March 15:

What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity. — Lane Grindle (@lanegrindle) March 15, 2020

Since then, the trend has taken off, and more and more households have gotten on board.

Today a few of my neighbours decided we needed a bit more light in this dark time and decided to turn their Christmas lights back on. I hope it brings a smile to you face like it did mine. pic.twitter.com/MukgY36FTj — Nadine (@NadineGB204) March 18, 2020

Some Twitter users suggested simply driving around and admiring the different lights as a self-isolation activity and it's honestly not a bad idea.

The idea is a bit of harmless fun and, if it brings a bit of hope and light back into people's lives, then we're all for it.

One Twitter user said that they put up their lights just because their young son was bored, serving the dual purpose of keeping those in quarantine occupied and simultaneously brightening up the neighborhood.

My youngest son was bored today and said, "can we put Christmas lights on our tree outside to cheer us up?" Great idea buddy. Lights are on tonight as a sign of hope and the sweet mind of my 10 year old. #Rhodeisland #hope #lovemysons #Christmas #Cumberland pic.twitter.com/qhVjeuLc02 — Mike Griffin (@rhodyknowsbest) March 16, 2020

And the cheer is happening in Metairie! 🥰🥰🥰 The homeowner said she put her Christmas lights back up to spread cheer in her neighborhood and challenged others to do the same! 🥰 @wdsu @JeffParishGov pic.twitter.com/kpXFGxuQl8 — Christina Watkins (@CWatkinsWDSU) March 19, 2020

My dad decided to put up the Christmas lights so families can drive by with their kids to enjoy from their cars ❤️ Can we RT to get more homes doing this?! #StayAtHomeChallenge pic.twitter.com/eMPPyHdCUU — Kelly Condon (@kellycondon) March 19, 2020

