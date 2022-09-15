Studio Media is the leading digital media company that serves the Irish, Irish American and Irish Diaspora communities providing political, current affairs, food, entertainment, lifestyle and historical commentary to audiences throughout the world. Its portfolio includes IrishCentral, Ireland of the Welcomes, Irish Heritage Tree, IrishCentral Box and British Heritage Travel

Job category: Marketing

We are currently looking for a driven and enthusiastic professional to join our growing team. As a Marketing Executive, you will be responsible for the execution of various marketing projects and campaigns across the Studio Media publications. You will be working in a fast-paced, innovative and growing environment.

Main responsibilities:

- Manage our CRM and subscriber database

- Create and schedule newsletters

- Assist the editorial team with the email marketing strategy

- Create landing pages using WordPress Elementor and HubSpot

- Update our e-commerce sites and tracking sales

- Generate social and website reports from dynamic dashboards against KPIs

- Using key programs such as Google Analytics, Data Studio and Facebook Ads to analyze digital campaigns

- Create audience and customer surveys and collate data into presentations and reports

- Update SEO across Irish Studio group

- Liaise with designer on creative asset requirements

- Create and implement marketing plans/schedules for our different brands

- Create and update project plans for various company projects

- Keep up to date with digital marketing industry trends and developments

- Work closely with the commercial and editorial team in order to facilitate client requests

- Achieve campaign targets and generate detailed campaign reports

Experience:

Minimum 2 years experience in a marketing role

Required:

- Skilled using HubSpot Marketing and Sales Hub

- Experience using WordPress Elementor to build landing pages

- Strong knowledge of email marketing best practices

- Google Analytics and Data Studio

- Knowledge of Squarespace and Shopify



Preferred but not essential:

- Social media reporting using Sprout Social

- Facebook ads

- Content creation using Canva

- Knowledge of the Irish diaspora is a huge bonus!

All applicants should submit a cover letter and CV to kate@irishstudio.com using the subject line: "Marketing Executive application".