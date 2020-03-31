Liam and Mary Fogarty's family and friends will be forced to restrict their funeral services due to coronavirus.

Condolences are pouring in for Irish couple Liam and Mary Fogarty who passed away within two days of each other.

According to Rip.ie, Liam passed away on March 22 while Mary passed on March 24. Neither is believed to have been suffering from coronavirus.

Further adding to the heartbreak are the current restrictions regarding gathering for funerals in Ireland due to coronavirus. On March 31, Liz Canavan of the Department of the Taoiseach said in a press briefing: "immediate family members can still attend funeral services, burials, and cremations, provided that social distancing rules are respected.

"In general, numbers attending should not exceed 10 persons in places of worship and at the gravesite, but this may be restricted further at smaller, enclosed spaces."

The couple’s obituaries read:

The death has occurred of Liam Fogarty - Blackrock, Dublin / Maynooth, Kildare

Fogarty, Liam, Blackrock, Dublin, Emeritus Professor, Industrial Microbiology, UCD, March 22nd 2020, peacefully, after a short illness, followed shortly by his loving wife Mary, beloved grandfather of the late Sinéad & brother of the late Marjorie & Tom, sadly missed by his loving daughters Fiona & Sharon, granddaughter Ciara, son in law John, sister Mavis, brother Vincent, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

The death has occurred of Mary Fogarty (née Starrs) - Blackrock, Dublin / Maynooth, Kildare

Fogarty (nee Starrs), Mary, Blackrock, Dublin, March 24th 2020, peacefully, after battling many illnesses and shortly after her beloved husband Liam, beloved grandmother of the late Sinéad & sister of the late Susan and Kathleen, sadly missed by her loving daughters Fiona & Sharon, granddaughter Ciara, son in law John, brother Jimmy, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Both of the obituaries said: “Rest In Peace - Together in life, together again in heaven.

“A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. A memorial Mass will take place for Liam and Mary at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

“The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding, and support during this sensitive time.”

