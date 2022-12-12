The Irish Government has approved a new short-term let register in the hope that it could bring more than 12,000 properties back into long-term use.

A bill introduced by Tourism Minister Catherine Martin will require all short-term rent advertisements to be registered with Irish tourism body Fáilte Ireland. It is hoped that the requirement to register properties will discourage homeowners from putting their properties up for short-term let.

Under the new legislation, Fáilte Ireland will have the power to levy €300 fixed payment notices on homeowners who operate without a valid registration number, while Fáilte Ireland inspectors will also have the option to take cases to the District Court, where homeowners could face fines of up to €5,000.

Platforms that offer short-term rentals, such as Airbnb and Booking.com, must also ensure that properties advertised on their sites are registered or face a fine of €5,000 per listing.

The legislation affects any host offering a listing for 21 nights or less and requires hosts to register via an online portal. Hosts will have to input their details and confirm that they have planning permission, where applicable.

Fáilte Ireland's chief executive Paul Kelly said Amsterdam had introduced similar measures, which resulted in a steep decline in advertisements for short-term rentals.

However, Kelly added that the Dutch city introduced the measures during Covid-19 lockdown and said there may be no way of knowing how many homes will return to the Irish housing market.

At a minimum, however, Kelly said the legislation would allow for a comprehensive register of all available housing stock in Ireland.

In a press conference outside Government Buildings on Wednesday, Catherine Martin said the register was "an important step in addressing the availability of private residential accommodation".

"These new regulatory controls will ensure balanced and sustainable tourism development. Addressing the housing challenges will also address the staffing issues facing many tourism businesses as it will provide housing options to tourism and hospitality workers in these areas," Martin said.

Martin said she hopes to enact the legislation in the first three months of 2023, while she hopes to have the register up and running by June.

She added that homeowners who are applying for change of use permissions will receive a six-month grace period.

Under regulations that are already in place, homeowners in Rent Pressure Zones (RPZ) are required to obtain planning permission if they are renting out their entire home as short-term lets for more than 90 days of the year or if they are renting a second property as a short-term let.

It is rare for planning permission to be granted for a short-term let in an area of high housing demand, such as Dublin city center.

In a statement, Airbnb welcomed the new legislation, stating that the company wants to be part of the solution to the "historic housing challenge facing Ireland".

Derek Nolan, Head of Public Policy for Ireland at Airbnb said in a statement that the new regulations were "good news for everyone".

"Every day families in Ireland rely on Airbnb for affordable accommodation and for additional income, ever more vital as the cost of living continues to rise. Clear and simple rules are good news for everyone and will help more families share their homes to boost their income while making communities in Ireland stronger," Nolan said.

A record 11,397 were recorded as homeless in Ireland last month, according to figures from the Department of Housing.

Housing charity Focus Ireland said homeless figures have grown by 29% over the past 12 months.

There are currently 16,181 properties listed on Airbnb in Ireland, compared to just 1,376 properties on Irish property site Daft.ie.