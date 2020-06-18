A member of An Garda Síochána (Irish police) has died after he was fatally shot on active duty in County Roscommon.

Detective Garda Colm Horkan was on active duty on his own in the town of Castlerea on Wednesday night when he responded to a call about an altercation on the town's main street, according to numerous reports.

Horkan reportedly became involved in a physical altercation with a suspect and his own firearm seems to have been wrestled from him in the struggle.

The armed detective requested assistance before the suspect then fired a number of shots at him.

A nearby ambulance crew responded to the incident and treated Horkan, but he died at the scene.

A male suspect in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident and a murder investigation is underway.

Horkan is the 89th garda to die on active duty since An Garda Síochána was founded in 1922.

His immediate family was informed in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Horkan, originally from County Mayo, was reportedly very well-liked in the Roscommon area.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins expressed his sympathies to the Horkan's family and friends in a statement released on Twitter

"An Garda Síochána play a crucial role in our communities and this loss of life damages our society as a whole," he said in the statement.

"May I offer my deepest sympathy to the family, friends, and colleagues of the garda, and to all those that have been affected by this tragedy."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, meanwhile, also expressed his sympathies to the Horkan's loved ones in a statement on Twitter and said that members of An Garda Síochána put their lives on the line on active duty.

"Every day our Gardai put themselves on the frontline of crime prevention, on behalf of all of us. This requires regular acts of bravery and courage," Varadkar said.

"Sometimes the outcome is tragic and a Garda makes the ultimate sacrifice in the course of their duties.

"Our thoughts today are with all those grieving as a result of this tragic incident."

