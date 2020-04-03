Businesses in Westmeath are coming together to raise money for healthcare workers on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

The businesses are putting red love hearts in their shop windows alongside the caption, "Back soon, #lovemullingar. Independently we stand together."

Stuart O'Regan, from Flagship Designs, designed the window display and will be donating all proceeds to a GoFundMe. The proceeds will be used to buy vouchers from small local businesses and give them to healthcare workers as a token of thanks from local businesses and the wider community.

A number of businesses have already placed the hearts in their shop windows as a sign of solidarity to both the frontline healthcare workers and the local community.

O'Regan said in a Facebook post that he was "overwhelmed" by the positive response from Westmeath businesses and he thanked every business that has bought a design.

John P Foy Menswear, a local clothes store in Mullingar, said that retailers in the town had "painted the town red" with the new designs.

The business has plastered the love heart on their front window and applauded the unity and camaraderie in Mullingar during this difficult time.

