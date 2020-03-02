Met Éireann has forecast low temperatures, frost, and ice for the coming days

Met Éireann’s forecast for the coming days indicates Ireland will be grappling with low temperatures after Storm Jorge blew through over the weekend.

Ireland is in the throes of a particularly tough winter as three major storms and higher-than-average rainfall struck the country in February. Most recently, Storm Jorge delivered wind gusts of over 130 km/h in some parts of Ireland over the weekend.

Now, Joanna Donnelly, a meteorologist with Met Éireann, says a cold snap will last for a number of days in Ireland.

"Certainly this week is looking like it's going to be cold, particularly on Tuesday night and Wednesday night. Very cold nights ahead," she said.

"The showers will continue too, mostly across the western half of the country, more frequent there but at times getting further east too."

Donnelly’s comments came after Met Éireann had issued a snow and ice warning for the whole of Ireland for Monday morning:

Snow/Ice Warning

Level: Yellow

For Ireland Valid from 00:01 Mon, 02-Mar-2020

Snow/Ice Warning

Level: Yellow

For Ireland Valid from 00:01 Mon, 02-Mar-2020

Valid until 08:00 Mon, 02-Mar-2020

Met Éireann’s National Forecast:

March 2: This evening in the north showers will merge to give longer spells of rain. It will be windy there as westerly winds continue to reach gale force at the coasts. Elsewhere winds will gradually ease and showers will mostly die out. Lowest temperatures of between -1 and + 2 degrees with frost and ice forming once again.

March 3: Tuesday will see any frost and ice slowly clear as temperatures rise to 5 to 7 degrees from north to south. There'll be isolated showers in the morning, becoming more frequent in the afternoon but gradually dying out in the evening. Mainly moderate westerly winds will increase fresh northwesterly for a time.

Tuesday night will be dry and clear with a sharp to severe frost. Winds will fall light southwesterly or variable and temperatures are expected to reach as low as -3 degrees inland.

A wet day for the southern half of the country on Wednesday, as a band of heavy rain and possibly some snow too on higher ground, moves eastwards across Munster. Mostly drier to the North of the country with a risk of isolated showers at times along northwest coasts. Warmest in the south with maximum temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees, but colder further North with temperatures of just 5 or 6 degrees, in light southwest or variable winds. The rain will clear the southeast coast on Wednesday evening leaving another cold and clear night, with temperatures once again well below freezing.

Thursday will start dry and bright with just a few isolated showers along the west coast. As the day progresses a freshening southerly wind will increasingly bring more clouds across the country. Highest afternoon temperatures 6 to 8 degrees. A band of rain will arrive in the west by Thursday evening, spreading countrywide before clearing early on Friday morning.

Friday morning will start cold and bright with temperatures getting down to near freezing overnight in clear spells, with the potential for icy stretches likely. During the course of the day wintery showers will push in along the west coast as moderate westerly winds increase fresh and veer northwesterly. Becoming milder Friday night in a southwesterly wind with outbreaks of rain overnight.

