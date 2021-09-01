Met Éireann, along with the Met Office in the UK and KNMI in the Netherlands, has released the new list of storm names for the 2021-22 storm season.

Since 2015, Met Éireann and the Met Office have been working together on the Storm Names partnership to help raise awareness of the potential impacts of severe weather and were joined by KMNI in 2019.

Similar to previous years, each weather service has contributed names reflective of their nation and culture, mainly suggested by members of the public.

Irish names that have made it onto this year’s list of storm names include Barra (Finbarr), Méabh, Pól, and Seán.

In a recent public vote, Diarmuid was put to a vote along with Duncan, Dudley, and Dafydd, with Dudley emerging as the winner.

Met Éireann’s Head of Forecasting, Evelyn Cusack said: “Last winter was relatively quiet with only one storm named by Met Éireann, Storm Aiden at Halloween. We are now preparing for the autumn and winter months ahead with a new list of storm names for 2021-22 and for whatever weather may come to our shores.

“Once again, Met Éireann will continue to work with our national weather service colleagues in the UK and Netherlands, by continuing to provide a clear and consistent message to the public and encouraging people to take action to prevent harm to themselves or to their properties at times of severe weather.”

Evelyn continued: “Also this month we are delighted to see the launch of our new audio weather forecasts, where people can listen to the latest forecast delivered by our team of Met Éireann forecasters.”

Will Lang, Head of the National Severe Weather Warning Service at the Met Office, said: “This is now the seventh year of us naming storms with our European partners and we look forward to continuing to work together with them to raise awareness around the impacts of severe weather in order to help keep people from all nations safe.

“We’re all aware of some of the severe weather that has been witnessed across Europe and globally in recent months and we work to use any tool at our disposal to ensure the public is informed of potential risks, and naming storms is just one way we do that.”

Gerard van der Steenhoven, Director General at KNMI, said: “Storms are not confined to national borders, it makes a lot of sense to give common names to such extreme weather events.

"We gladly continue our collaboration with the UK Met Office and Met Éireann on storm forecasting. It is a great privilege and advantage to work in close co-operation with our colleagues from Ireland and the UK in the communication about storms. All people exposed to such impeding extreme weather events will benefit.”

Here are the 2021 - 2022 Storm Names:

Arwen

Barra

Corrie

Dudley

Eunice

Franklin

Gladys

Herman

Imani

Jack

Kim

Logan

Méabh

Nasim

Olwen

Pól

Ruby

Seán

Tineke

Vergil

Willemien

