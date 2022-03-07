The Irish Government has removed requirements for Covid-19 certificates and passenger locator forms for those arriving into Ireland.

From Sunday, March 6, 2022, travelers to Ireland are not required to show proof of vaccination, proof of recovery, or a negative PCR test result upon arrival.

There are no post-arrival testing or quarantine requirements for travelers to Ireland.

Any individual that develops COVID-19 symptoms while in Ireland should follow the HSE guidance in relation to isolation and undertaking antigen or PCR testing as appropriate.

Also from Sunday, March 6, travelers to Ireland are no longer asked to complete a COVID-19 Passenger Locator Form.

The measures, which were the last remaining Covid-19 emergency powers in effect in Ireland, were removed to make it easier for Ukrainian refugees to enter the country.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly signed an order to change the rules surrounding international travel on Saturday evening.

"I’ve just signed the regulations removing the Covid requirements for incoming international passengers (Passenger Locator Form, proof of vaccine status/test). These were the last remaining Covid regs. Effective from midnight tonight. Another step forward in our Covid efforts," Donnelly said on Twitter.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said people would no longer need a vaccine to enter Ireland but encouraged any Irish person planning a trip abroad to get their booster vaccine as the Covid-19 vaccine remains a requirement in many European countries.

Minister of State James Browne said on Sunday that between 1,300 and 1,400 Ukrainian refugees have entered Ireland since the Russian invasion began at the end of February.

He told RTÉ's The Week in Politics that there would be no cap on the number of Ukrainian refugees permitted to enter Ireland, adding that he expects 80,000 Ukrainians to enter Ireland over the course of the war.

RTÉ reports that the majority of Ukrainian refugees in Ireland are staying with friends and family, although 135 refugees have sought accommodation from State services.

People arriving from Ukraine have been told that they have 90 days to apply for permission to remain in Ireland.

A document, which is available in both Russian and Ukrainian, sets out these rules and will be handed out to any Ukrainian refugee entering the country.

The document emphasizes that Ukrainians shouldn't feel under pressure to quickly apply for permission to remain in Ireland and also says that the Irish State can provide accommodation if none is available.

Fine Gael Minister of State Damien English said the Irish Government will look to use hotels and other accommodation to house refugees, while the Government will also be able to use emergency powers to introduce temporary housing solutions.

"This all has to be worked out. We will step up and already our doors are open and we are taking people in," English told RTÉ.

