While uncertainty due to COVID-19 abounds, we're remaining positive in this neck of the woods and celebrating all that makes Ireland so unique with the Sept / Oct issue of Ireland of the Welcomes.
Subscribe to Ireland of the Welcomes bi-monthly magazine here
One of the most special things about Ireland is our contribution to the arts, for a country so small in physical size we more than pack a mighty punch on the world arts stage. In this issue Domhnall O'Donoghue takes a look at the legacy of George Bernard Shaw and the impact his life had on The National Gallery of Ireland, Deanna O'Connor takes a look at the history of Ireland on film and we take a look back at the making of the legendary film Ryan's Daughter.
Elsewhere we travel the road already traveled and take a spin along the Wild Atlantic Way as well as looking at some of the best hotels offers available across our fair isle - be it for travel this year of next, the plotting and planning is always the best part!
Read more
What's inside the Sept / Oct 2020 issue of Ireland of the Welcomes:
- Cover story
The legacy of George Bernard Shaw and the impact his life had on The National Gallery of Ireland
- Ryan's Daughter
When Hollywood came to Ireland
- Cycle of Life
Exploring the Wild Atlantic Way
- Staycations
The best hotel deals in Ireland
- Photo Essay
Ireland in autumn
- Books
The latest releases from Irish authors
Subscribe now and have Ireland of the Welcomes delivered to your home every two months
Comments