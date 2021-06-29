Taoiseach Micheál Martin today, June 29, addressed Ireland and announced that indoor activities, including dining and bar service, will not return as planned on July 5.

After acknowledging Ireland's "tremendous progress," Taoiseach Micheál Martin said in his address on Tuesday: "Last night, we were advised by public health officials in very stark terms that proceeding exactly as planned on the 5th of July carries a real risk of greatly increased spread of the virus, increased hospital admissions, illness, and death,

"Last night and this morning, the government has examined this advice and agreed to delay some elements of the further reopening scheduled for the 5th of July.

"There will be an increase in the number of people attending outdoor events. And given its very special nature, the numbers of guests attending weddings can increase to 50 as planned.

"However, a return to other indoor activities, including hospitality, will be delayed.

"NPHET's clear advice, based on the modeling it has done, is that given the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant, the safest way to now proceed with a return to indoor hospitality is to limit access to those who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID infection.

"Over the course of the coming weeks, government will work urgently with the relevant sectors to agree a practical and workable approach."

Martin noted that "we are in a race between the variant and vaccines, and we want to do everything we possibly can to make sure the vaccine wins."

Later, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed that communion and confirmation ceremonies are "off."

You can watch Taoiseach Micheal Martin's address from today announcing that the reopening of indoor dining and hospitality is officially delayed from July 5:

WATCH: Taoiseach announces the latest on the reopening restrictions. Live here, RTÉ One TV and the RTÉ News channel | Read more: https://t.co/CDrrMLxXmY https://t.co/29V4mNuHhT — RTÉ News (@rtenews) June 29, 2021

Here are the updated restrictions as published today by the Irish government:

From July 5

Outdoor events: As planned, numbers for organised events can increase to 200 or 500 for stadia or venues with a capacity of over 5,000

Weddings: As an exception, weddings already planned will be permitted to proceed on the basis of the expected changes, with 50 guests permitted to attend wedding receptions with protective measures

Indoor activities, such as organised events, return of service in bars and restaurants, training, group exercise, dance: Will not proceed as planned, pending the implementation of a system to verify vaccination or immunity. Government will devise an implementation plan by 19 July

Vaccine and recovery bonus: No limit on number of people who can visit together if they are all fully protected by vaccination or have recovered from COVID-19 infection in the previous 9 months

From July 19 (pending the public health situation)

International travel: Current government advice is to avoid non-essential international travel. Depending on the prevailing public health situation at the time, Ireland will operate the EU Digital COVID Certificate (DCC) for travel originating within the EU/EEA

