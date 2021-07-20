Both Met Éireann and the Met Office have issued new advisories today, July 20, as a heatwave continues to linger over the island of Ireland.

Met Éireann, the Irish National Meteorological Service, has today issued two new warnings, a Status Orange and Status Yellow, for high temperatures across Ireland through Friday:

Status Orange - High Temperature warning for Cavan, Monaghan, south Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford, Westmeath

Maximum temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius (~86°F) in places and overnight temperatures dropping no lower than around 20 degrees (~68°F).

Valid: 2 pm Tuesday, July 20 to 9 am Friday, July 23

Status Yellow - High Temperature warning for Ireland

High temperatures continuing this week with hot conditions by day and staying very warm and humid at night.

Daytime maximum temperatures generally 27 (~81°F) to 30 degrees Celsius (~86°F) with overnight values not falling below 17 to 20 degrees (~63°F to ~68°F).

Valid: 1 pm Tuesday, July 20 to 9 am Friday, July 23.

High temperature warnings are in place across Ireland until at least Friday, with temperatures expected to exceed 30 Celsius by day & remain around 20 C overnight for some locations. ⚠️https://t.co/tZNCdzhbot ⚠️https://t.co/Wae4LaU5ox Remember to be #SunSafe & #BeSummerReady pic.twitter.com/Svp8gSN4pT — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 20, 2021

In Northern Ireland, the Met Office has issued an Amber Weather Warning which is in effect from 8 am Wednesday, July 21 to 11:59 pm Friday, July 23.

The Met Office says: "The current hot weather is expected to continue until later this week, with daytime temperatures peaking on Wednesday and Thursday. High overnight temperatures are also expected before temperatures fall on Friday."

⚠️⚠️ Amber Weather Warning issued ⚠️⚠️ Extreme Heat across Northern Ireland Valid 08:00 Wednesday until 23:59 Friday Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #weatheraware#Heatwave pic.twitter.com/7ku0M0Abqg — Met Office (@metoffice) July 20, 2021

Ireland's Department of Health is encouraging people to be "SunSmart" by wearing sunscreen and protective coverings, making sure you are properly hydrated, and being mindful of the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Enjoy the beautiful weather and be #SunSmart

☀️ Regularly apply sunscreen

👕 Wear light loose-fitting clothing

👒🕶️ Don’t forget a hat and sunglasses

💧 Stay hydrated

⚠️ Follow #COVID19 public health advice Read more from @CMOIreland https://t.co/Z1HHEYo2tz pic.twitter.com/Qa8EMZohye — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) July 20, 2021

Ireland’s Health Service Executive (HSE) is also encouraging people to be mindful as the heatwave continues and to check in on elderly neighbors.

As the #heatwave continues, please remember to check in on elderly neighbours & relatives. The higher day and night-time temperatures can also affect infants and those with underlying health conditions. Try to keep living spaces cool & open windows at night (if safe). #SunSmart pic.twitter.com/niwJRqfCVu — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) July 20, 2021

Ireland's Road Safety Authority has provided a number of tips to keep safe in the heatwave, including wearing sunglasses and having adequate amounts of water on hand.

NI Direct has also provided information and advice on how to stay safe during the "extreme heat."

There is an amber weather warning for extreme heat affecting Northern Ireland. Info and advice at: https://t.co/cWfUAMkWQg pic.twitter.com/o9upWDfEV1 — nidirect (@nidirect) July 20, 2021