While it is "improbable" that President of Russia Vladimir Putin would go to Ireland, he would likely be arrested on the foot of an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for war crimes.

“As with any case, if Ireland receives a request for the arrest and surrender of a person who is subject to an International Criminal Court arrest warrant, this request will be dealt with in accordance with the ICC Act 2006,” a Department of Justice spokesman told The Irish Times on March 21.

The Irish Times acknowledged that it is “highly improbable” that Putin would go to Ireland or any other country that recognizes the ICC.

On Friday, March 17, the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced that it had issued an arrest warrant for Putin, as well as for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova/

The ICC said that there are reasonable grounds to believe that Putin and Lvova-Belova each bear responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children.

#ICC President Judge Piotr Hofmański on recent arrest warrants against Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova in the context of the situation in #Ukraine

The ICC's arrest warrants come more than a year after Putin launched his illegal invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ahead of the year anniversary of the invasion, the United Nations said that "nearly 18 million people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance, with 14 million people displaced from their homes."

Ireland’s Central Statistics Office said in its latest update on February 24 that there had been 74,458 arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland by February 12, of which just over 700 arrived the previous week.

According to the Department of Justice, Ireland is one of the lead providers of financial support to the ICC among EU member states.

The Irish government is also examining ways of providing further practical assistance with ICC investigations and Europol’s Operational Task Force, such as support from Irish agencies such as Forensic Science Ireland and An Garda Siochána if required.

Speaking at a special conference of international justice ministers in London on Monday, March 20, Ireland’s Minister for Justice Simon Harris said: "Ireland has been steadfast in its condemnation of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression as a grave violation of international law.

"We are committed to promoting accountability for violations of international law, including international crimes, arising out of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"As the first permanent international court with the power to prosecute atrocity crimes, the International Criminal Court plays a crucial role in fighting impunity for such crimes which have occurred, and continue to occur, in Ukraine."

Elsewhere on Monday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had a 30-minute phone call with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy thanked Ireland for its ongoing support while Varadkar pledged continued support and solidarity.