Lilian Cox and Doris Hobday, who rocketed to fame having appeared on the British TV show This Morning, are both battling COVID-19.

The lovable twins, who celebrated their 96th birthdays in July, were shocked to discover they were COVID positive having spent most of 2020 indoors, shielding from the virus.

In a statement, Lilian and Doris said "We have said in the past if him up there wants us... he's going to have to run fast!"

"We took a routine Covid test just before Christmas and it was negative. We have both stayed in over the Christmas period to keep safe and was lucky to have each other for company (sic).

"A few days ago Doris had a high temperature and Lil had a cough, so we took a 2nd test and unfortunately the results came back positive."

The sisters said they are "both in shock" as "we have been inside for most of 2020 sticking to all the rules and being careful, now this has happened and we can’t work out why or where we’ve picked it up from."

The appealed to the public to "PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE take this seriously".

They added "COVID is real and it's affecting so many lives across the world.

"Don't let it affect yours or your families."

The sisters signed off with another joke "We are running faster than ever because we both aren’t ready yet... we still haven’t met Jason Statham!"

On Jan 6, Piers Morgan, who had previously interviewed the twins on Good Morning Britain,, said "Very sad news overnight. Two of our favorite people on Good Morning Britain have been affected."

"Yes, they have been affected," said co-host Susanna.

Piers continued: "Doris and Lil - you will remember them I am sure. They are hilarious. They are Britain's oldest identical twins at 96. They have both sadly tested positive for coronavirus."

"They are battling coronavirus - they are battling," said Susanna.

She added: "We are sending them all our love and all our strength to get through it."

"We are," agreed Piers, adding: "We want to wish them all the best - the very, very best. We are all behind you. You are two of the best people in the country."

The Guinness loving twins, who hold the world record as "Britain's Oldest Twins," had hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in hysterics during their September 2019 appearance on "This Morning."