For the second year in a row landmark attractions and iconic buildings around the world will not light up for St. Patrick's Day in the traditional "Global Greening" due to the worldwide energy crisis.

The Global Greening, launched by Tourism Ireland to mark St. Patrick's Day around the world will be put on pause for 2023 due to the global energy crisis.

In a statement released by Tourism Ireland they said "For 2023, given the current energy crisis, Tourism Ireland has taken the decision not to promote the Global Greening initiative."

“Nonetheless, St. Patrick’s Day is a hugely important date in our calendar and traditionally marks the real start of the tourism season for us. It is a unique opportunity for Irish tourism and Tourism Ireland will be rolling out a huge program of promotional activity over the coming week to leverage that opportunity."

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The greening initiative started in 2009 with a Sky Tower in New Zealand and expanded in 2010 to the Sydney Opera House, continuing to grow to 425 sites in 53 countries a decade later in 2019. Locations have included the London Eye, the Great Wall of China, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Christ the Redeemer statue and the Pyramids of Giza.

This will be the second year that the Global Greening has been paused. In 2022 Ireland's Taoiseach (leader) Micheal Martin wrote to Irish embassies around the world asking that the landmarks and sites be lit up in yellow and blue in solidarity with the Ukrainian people following the invasion by Russia.

Despite skipping the Global Greening this year, Ireland and the Irish will be celebrated around the world this March by the 70 million Irish Diaspora and those who love them. From Toyko to LA St. Patrick's Day will be celebrated by communities around the globe.