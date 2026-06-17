The shocking incident happened on Saturday evening in the Loreto Convent Estate in Killarney, Co. Kerry.

Neighbours had come together to socialise in the nice weather when the firepit became out of control. It is understood that this was due to an accelerant being placed on the fire. There is no suggestion that this was done maliciously. Six people were injured during the shocking event.

The young boy is being treated at Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin. His mother, along with three others, was also injured in the horrific incident. A fundraising page has been set up and had raised over €36,000 by the time of writing.

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It reads: "In the wake of a devastating accidental fire in the Loreto area, our beloved Kristina and her young son, Tom, a student at Loreto school Killarney, are currently fighting for their lives in the intensive care unit, both suffering from severe burns.

"As they face a long, painful, and critical road to recovery, their family is confronting an overwhelming emotional and financial burden, with medical bills mounting and specialised burn treatments required.

"They cannot navigate this tragedy alone. We are urgently asking for your financial support to help cover their medical expenses, allowing their family to focus entirely on healing.

"Every donation, no matter the size, brings a glimmer of hope and vital relief to a mother and son in their darkest hour."

A statement from Tom’s school said they are keeping both mother and son in their thoughts.

"We are saddened to share that a serious fire occurred in our local community over the weekend. One of our junior infants, Tom Zajac and his mother Kristina were seriously injured in the incident and are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with them, their family and all others who were injured and affected by this tragedy. We know that many members of our school community will wish to offer their support. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

"As a small gesture of solidarity and to help the family during these difficult times, we will hold a non-uniform day [today]. We invite children to wear their own clothes and, if families wish to, make a voluntary donation. All funds raised will be given directly to support the family.

"We will keep them all in our thoughts and prayers and send them all our very best wishes for a full recovery. Thank you for your support."

Mayor of Killarney Councillor Martin Grady, who is also a firefighter, said that what had happened was "heartbreaking".

"It’s certainly a reminder of how devastating and unpredictable fire can be," he told RTÉ’s News at One.

"Our thoughts are with those who are injured and their families, and all those who are affected by the event as well.

"The emergency services, gardaí [police], ambulance and fire service, they certainly did what they could," he said.

"Only for them, I’m sure things would have been a lot worse."

In a statement, a Garda spokesman said: "Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident of fire that occurred at a domestic residence in Killarney, Co. Kerry, on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at approximately 10.20 pm.

"Six people, men, women and children, were conveyed to hospital for the treatment of injuries sustained during the incident.

"A technical examination of the scene has been conducted. Investigations are ongoing."

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* This article was published on Extra.ie.