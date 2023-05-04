Trump said in Co Clare on Thursday that he will be going back "early" to New York and will "probably attend" the civil trial involving E. Jean Carroll, who has accused the former US President of sexual assault and defamation.

"I'll be going back to New York," Trump, donning a red 'Make America Great Again' cap, told reporters in Doonbeg on Thursday.

"I was falsely accused by this woman," Trump continued. "I have no idea who she is, it's ridiculous.

"She made a claim, she wrote a book, she made a claim. She said she has the coat, now she doesn't want to produce the coat. Tried to play the Monica Lewinsky stuff. It's a disgrace.

"But I have to cut my little - I don't go on vacation, I'm working," Trump said on the golf course.

"But I'll be going back early because a woman made a claim that's totally false, it was fake.

"We have a rough judge, we have a judge who doesn't like me much, appointed by Bill Clinton, and he's a guy that doesn't like me much.

"He's I guess not allowing the coat that they wanted to put into evidence - once we said 'Yes, put it into evidence,' they said 'Oh, we don't wanna do that.'

"It's a disgrace, but I have to deal with it. It's part of life.

"It's a fake claim, just like all the other fake claims. Just like Russia, Russia, Russia.

"I have to leave Ireland, and I have to leave Scotland, where I have great properties, I have to leave early - I don't have to, but I choose to."

When asked if he'll attend the trial in New York City, Trump, who arrived in Ireland on Wednesday after visiting Scotland, said: "I'll probably attend.

"And I think it's a disgrace. This woman, she has a diary, and in her diary, she didn't write about this event. She didn't write, she said, 'Oh, I didn't like to write bad things.' Well, that turned out to be false, because she writes bad things in her diary.

"It's a disgrace that it's allowed to happen.

"False accusations against a rich guy, or, in my case, against a famous rich and political person that's leading the polls by 40 points and I have to go back [to New York] for a woman that made a false accusation about me and I have a judge who's extremely hostile and I'm gonna go back and I'm gonna confront this woman.

"This woman is a disgrace and it shouldn't be allowed to happen in our country."

Former US president Donald Trump attacked the ongoing civil rape case brought against him by E. Jean Carroll while playing on his golf course in Doonbeg, Co Clare, on Thursday.#Trump #DonaldTrump #USA #Doonbeg pic.twitter.com/iWlakIFSGb — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) May 4, 2023

Elsewhere in Doonbeg on Thursday, Trump also said he 'fancies' a rematch with President Joe Biden in 2024. Biden announced last week that he will run again in 2024, while Trump announced back in November that he's mounting another presidential campaign.